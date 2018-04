The St. Louis Symphony is scheduled to return to Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus in Cape Girardeau to perform at 7:30 p.m. April 13 in the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall.

Ticket information is available by contacting the River Campus box office, which is located in the Cultural Arts Center at 518 S. Fountain St., weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by calling 573-651-2265 or online at RiverCampus.org.