Tamms author’s latest play to be staged in Carbondale

A performance of the musical stage play “Heaven ISSA Beautiful Place” is planned from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 7 at the Liberty Theatre in Murphysboro.

The performance is being presented by 12 Shades of Blue Production.

This is a play written and produced by author Jerri Locke of Tamms.

She has performed several plays in the tri-state area over the past couple of years, with her latest, “Cougar Blues,” performed last February at The Varsity Center in Carbondale.

The author said that “Heaven ISSA Beautiful Place” will be her first youth play.

The performers range in age from 9 to 15, excluding herself as the narrator, and her mother, Linda Smith as Big Belle, who starred in her very first play, “Is My Heaven Your Hell?”

“The magic will be in the theatre with the powerful voice of the star role played by Destiny Price of Tamms,” the author shared.

“The format of the play reminds of us the classic ‘Wizard of Oz,’ as Zonita, played by Destiny Price, goes on a journey to heaven to see her momma,” she continued.

General admission is $10. VIP admission is $25, which includes a DVD of a previous play, front row seats and free popcorn.

Tickets are available by contacting Jerri Locke at 618-306-1665 or online at https://squareup.com/store/shades-of-blue-5/item/musical-stage-play.