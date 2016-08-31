Task force to combat on human trafficking

Legislation has been signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner which is designed to take action in combatting human trafficking.

The bill protects victims who often have language barriers, emotional challenges or economic hardships by creating a task force to look at how the State of Illinois can partner with agencies across the state to counter these egregious offenses of human exploitation.

“Human trafficking is modern day slavery where people are put into forced labor which all too often involves forced sexual activity,” Rauner said in a news release.

“Human trafficking predators prey on vulnerable people and we have to take action to help protect them, because no one should endure this pain. Signing this bill and creating this task force is an important step in combatting this issue head on.”

HB 2822 helps to address the growing problem of human trafficking across Illinois.

The bill establishes a human trafficking task force comprised of legislators, members of the Chicago Regional Human Trafficking Task Force and the director of the Illinois State Police.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will also provide the task force with administrative and other support.

The task force will submit a report with its findings and recommendations to the governor and the Illinois General Assembly on or before June 30, 2017.