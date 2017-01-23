Tax filing season begins on Jan. 23

The Illinois Department of Revenue, IDOR, planned to begin accepting 2016 state individual income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 23.

IDOR reported that Jan. 23 is the same date that the Internal Revenue Service, IRS, begins accepting federal individual income tax returns.

In a news release, IDOR reminded taxpayers that “filing tax returns electronically and requesting direct deposit into a checking or savings account is still the fastest, most secure way to receive a refund.”

IDOR added that it was beginning this tax season “with a continued focus on protecting taxpayers and state government against fraud.”

“The State of Illinois’ continued resolve to detect and prevent tax return fraud has resulted in an overall savings of more than $20 million in calendar year 2016 – a $14.5 million or 250 percent increase from 2015,” IDOR director Connie Beard said.

“That’s money that would have otherwise fallen into the hands of criminals that continue in their attempts to perpetrate fraud at the state and national level. Protecting our taxpayers and ensuring refunds go to the right individual is our top priority.”

As fraud prevention measures continue, IDOR anticipates direct deposit refunds will be issued four weeks from the time of filing for electronic returns submitted error-free.

MyTax Illinois, IDOR’s free online account management program, planned to begin accepting individual income tax returns on Jan. 23.

Taxpayers can file their Form IL-1040 for free using MyTax Illinois.

Individuals may also utilize MyTax Illinois to make payments, check the status of their Illinois individual income tax refund using Where’s My Refund?, and look up their IL-PIN, estimated tax payments, and 1099-G amounts.

For tax year 2016, more than 6 million individual income tax returns were filed with IDOR. Of those, 84 percent were filed electronically.

Over 4 million, or 66 percent, of those who filed an individual income tax return received a refund.

The tax rate remains the same for tax year 2016 as it was for 2015: 3.75 percent.

IDOR noted that for the most up-to-date information, forms, schedules and instructions for the 2016 tax year, visit the department’s website at tax.illinois.gov.