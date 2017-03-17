Tax multiplier, Extension among items on agenda at county board meeting

Taxes, University of Illinois Extension activities, tourism and the hiring of a human resources administrator were on the agenda at last week’s regular meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners.

The meeting was Friday morning, March 10, at the Union County Courthouse.

Supervisor of assessments Tammy Robinson reported that the county has received a tentative tax multiplier of 1.0287 from the state.

The multiplier, once finalized, is one of the factors used in determining local property tax bills.

Robinson noted that the county received the tentative multiplier about four weeks ahead of when it was received last year.

She also reported that the county’s most recent assessed valuation was in the range of $236 million.

In other business at Friday’s meeting:

Union County Treasurer Darren Bailey reported that his office had completed the final disbursement of $13,364.360.85 in local property tax funds to the taxing districts.

University of Illinois representative Jody Johnson presented a funding request in the amount of $40,000 for Fiscal Year 2017-2018 to the county board for review and consideration.

Johnson serves as Extension director for Union, Johnson, Alexander, Pulaski and Massac counties.

Union County levies a tax to help support Extension and its activities.

Local business person Andrea Dahmer voiced her concerns about the allocation of funds for the promotion of tourism.

She also suggested that the county consider changing its participation in the Southernmost Illinois Tourism Bureau. No action was taken by county officials on the proposal.

The commissioners continued discussion, in closed session, about the hiring of a human resources administrator. The county received 26 applications for the job.