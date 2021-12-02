Taxpayers may be eligible for Earned Income Tax Credit

The Illinois Department of Revenue, IDOR, says that taxpayers may be in line for a larger refund this year because of the federal Earned Income Tax Credit, EITC, and its Illinois counterpart, the Illinois Earned Income Credit, EIC.

But to get it, individuals must file a tax return and claim it, IDOR notes.

Anyone who is eligible for the federal EITC automatically qualifies for the Illinois EIC, which is a refundable tax credit worth up to 18 percent of a taxpayer’s federal claim.

To be eligible for EITC/EIC, taxpayers must meet certain income and residency qualifications and file a tax return, even if they do not owe any tax or are not required to file.

The Internal Revenue Service recommends that all workers who earned around $56,844 or less learn about EITC eligibility and to use the EITC Assistant to find out if they qualify.

Taxpayers must be eligible for federal EITC to receive the state EIC. EITC can mean up to a $6,660 refund when a taxpayer files a return with qualifying children.