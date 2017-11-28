Teach-In held at Egyptian High School

The organization Hometown Connect held a Teach-In at Egyptian High School in Tamms on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Hometown Connect is a group of Egyptian High School alumni looking to reunite hometown communities and see them thrive.

The Teach-In began in the high school gym with a career fair.

Several career fields and professions were represented, including cosmetologists, family nurse practitioner, attorneys, physical therapists, professors, business, public health and more, all of which were represented by Egyptian graduates. Video presentations also were shared.

During the career fair, high school students were also asked to participate in a scavenger hunt, which qualified them to be put into a raffle.

Later in the day, panel discussions were conducted. The discussions were separated by grades in school.The discussions gave students an opportunity to ask the presenters any questions they have about life after high school.