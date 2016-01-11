Technologies meet at the crossing

Nearly 100 people of all ages gathered at a railroad crossing in Wolf Lake on Wednesday, Oct. 19, when the Union Pacific’s “Living Legend”No. 844 steam locomotive made a stop in the Union County community. Union Pacific reported on its website that No. 844 was on a journey of more than 1,200 miles, one way, to celebrate the Oct. 22 opening of Big River Crossing in Memphis, Tenn. The trek was the first multi-state venture since the locomotive’s three-year restoration.

No. 844 traversed Union Pacific’s main line through Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee beginning on Oct. 13. Brief stops were being scheduled throughout the 19-day round trip journey. No. 844 is the last steam locomotive built for Union Pacific Railroad.

One of those who was on hand to see No. 844 was Josh Cox of Lick Creek. Cox is owner of Skyborne 4D and the pilot of a drone which he used to capture aerial images of the locomotive. At one point, the drone crossed directly in front of No. 844.