Temporary closures for Cairo bridge

Tue, 03/14/2017 - 12:37pm admin

The Illinois Department of Transportation would like to alert motorists traveling in the Cairo area that the US 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed.

The closures are scheduled to begin on Monday, March 27, at 8 a.m. extending through Friday, March 31, at noon, and Monday, April 3, at 8 a.m. extending through Friday, April 7, at noon.

The bridge will be open to all traffic from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night.

Crews will be performing required annual safety inspection of the structure.

