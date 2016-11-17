Tentative county budget approved

Union County’s proposed tentative budget for the 2016-2017 fiscal year has been posted for public viewing.

The tentative, and balanced, budget was approved at a special meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners which was held first thing Monday morning, Nov. 14. The meeting was at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

The county’s new fiscal year begins on Dec. 1 and continues through Nov. 30, 2017.

The deadline to have the tentative budget on display was Nov. 15.

The tentative budget can be viewed online at http://assets.unioncountyil.gov/pdfs/budgets/2017 Tentative_Budget.pdf.

The county board of commissioners had conducted nearly half a dozen meetings and worked for more than 40 hours to draft the budget.

The overall budget includes projected expenditures and revenues in the amount of $4,798,885 for the general fund. The general fund is just one part of the overall budget.

The budget also was discussed at a regular meeting of the county board which was held Thursday morning, Nov. 10, at the courthouse.

County board chairman Richard Cunningham voiced disappointment and frustration because nobody from the public had attended any of the numerous meetings which had been held to work on the new budget.

During discussion with Union County Treasurer Darren Bailey about finances, Cunningham also noted that most of the property tax revenue which is collected goes to the county’s public schools.

Approximately $13 million in property tax funds were collected during the most recent taxing cycle. Of that total, about $2.5 million goes to the county.

The board chairman also noted that the county’s portion on this year’s property tax bills went down.