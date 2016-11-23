A Thanksgiving season tradition continues

Boots and flannel shirts were a common sight at Lick Creek School Nov. 14-15.

The students presented a program called “Thank God for our Country Life” for their annual Grandparents’ Day.

The program is a longstanding tradition which is held each year during the Thanksgiving season at the Union County school.

Each of the classes sang for the grandparents and other family members who filled the tables of the gym.

The pre-kindergarten students sang “Mrs. Corbit has a Farm,” “The Scarecrow Song” and “Five Little Ducks.”

The kindergarten and 1st grade classes sang “I Bought Me a Cat” and “B-I-N-G-O.”

The 2nd and 3rd graders sang “Mairzy Doats” and “The Little White Duck.”

The 4th and 5th grades sang “Oh, What a Beautiful Morning” from the musical “Oklahoma!” and “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” by John Denver.

The junior high choir entertained by singing “Take Me Home Country Roads” by John Denver and performing a dance to the song “Cotton Eye Joe.”

All of the classes came together to sing the closing verse of “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” to end the concert. Students then joined their guests to eat lunch.