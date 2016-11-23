Thanksgiving weather highlighted

Thanksgiving Day high temperatures in the area generally are in the 40s, 50s or 60s, according to statistics recorded by the National Weather Service office in Paducah.

The normal high temperature is in the range of 52 to 55 degrees.

Climate records have been kept since December of 1937 in the Paducah area.

The warmest high temperature on record in Paducah is 74 degrees, in 1941. The coldest high was 33, recorded in 1958.

The coldest low temperature was 15, recorded in 1950.

The wettest Thanksgiving was in 1968, with 1.94 inches of rain. The snowiest Thanksgiving was in 1950, with 1.3 inches of snow.