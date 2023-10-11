Therapy dog serving at area courthouse

The Williamson County Courthouse in Marion welcomed new volunteer staff member Mr. Baker on Aug. 8.

Mr. Baker is an Alliance of Therapy Dogs member and holds the Canine Good Citizenship Title Certificate.

His job at the courthouse is to make a victim’s testimony less “ruff” to undergo, the Office of the Chief Judge shared in a news release.

When available, and upon request, Mr. Baker will accompany children and adults who need extra love and support as they navigate the courtroom experience.

The Court Therapy Dog Pilot Program is made possible in part with Access to Justice Improvement grant funds awarded to the First Judicial Circuit by The Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Access to Justice.

For information, or to request canine services, contact Cynthia York, Therapy Dog Pilot Program Coordinator, at cyorkfjc@gmail.com or call 618-997-1234.