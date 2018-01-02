Three face charges after shooting incident in Pulaski County

Three Southern Illinois men face multiple charges in connection with an incident involving a shooting which happened Monday night, Jan. 22, in Pulaski County.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reported that the incident happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 22, when a call was received about shots being fired in the area of the Market Square Apartments in Mound City.

Deputies from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and all available Pulaski County police officers were dispatched to the scene.

The sheriff’s office reported that while en route to the scene, a sheriff’s deputy observed an automobile traveling north on Highway 37 possibly matching the description of a vehicle used in the shooting.

The deputy attempted to stop the automobile for questioning. The vehicle accelerated and the deputy gave chase.

Pulaski County Sheriff Randy Kern said that he quickly joined the pursuit.

The pursuit, which reached speeds exceeding 125 miles per hour, progressed from just north of Mound City to an area south of Hummingbird Road in Pulaski County.

At that point, the vehicle stopped and the occupants were taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was occupied by three adults and one juvenile.

The juvenile had what appeared to be a gunshot wound and was immediately evacuated from the scene.

Items of potential evidence were recovered from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office reported.

Kern stated that he and his deputies “made an exhaustive search, on foot,’ of the area between Mound City and the location where the vehicle was stopped near Hummingbird Road.

“Potential evidence and dangerous weapons were located,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.

An investigation continues into the incident. The sheriff’s office reported that as of Jan. 29, other suspects were being identified and other evidence was being collected.

Three adult males were taken into custody. Those taken into custody were identified as Terrell L. Johnson, 19, of Cairo; Armond M. Ervin, 17, of Cairo; and Jaylen R. Vinson, 17, of Murphysboro.

Pulaski County State’s Attorney Jim Flummer has charged each of the men with:

Aggravated discharge of a firearm, which is a Class 1 felony; reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony; reckless conduct, a Class A misdemeanor; unlawful use of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of a firearm without a requisite Firearms Owners Identification Card, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of firearm ammunition without a requisite Firearm Owners Identification Card, a Class A misdemeanor.

Bond was set at $100,000 for each of the men. Their next appearance in court is scheduled on Feb. 5.