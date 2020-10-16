Three persons in custody, fourth was being sought in connection with area burglaries

Three persons were in custody and a fourth was being sought in connection with a series of burglaries in the Union County area.

Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel reported on Friday that the arrests had been made.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Anna Police Department are investigating a series of about half a dozen recent burglaries.

The incidents occurred in rural areas of Union County, in the City of Anna and in Johnson County.

Harvel said that a wide range of items had been taken in the burglaries. Items ranged from jewelry and clothing to a vehicle, generators and appliances.

The suspects in the investigation include three men and a woman; all are local residents.

Many of the items which had been stolen have been recovered. Some of the items have been returned to their owners.

In one of the burglaries, a vehicle was broken into, hot-wired, connected to a two-wheel trailer, loaded with property and stolen.

The sheriff noted that a break in the case came as the result of action which followed information gathered during a routine patrol by a sheriff’s office deputy.