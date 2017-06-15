Three persons die in traffic accidents

Traffic accidents last Sunday in Union and Johnson counties claimed the lives of three persons, Illinois State Police at Ullin reported.

State police shared the following accounts of the two accidents:

Union County Accident

Two persons sustained fatal injuries in an accident which happened at 11:10 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 57. The accident was at milepost 23.5 in Union County.

State police reported that the accident involved a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger car.

The driver of the car was identified as Tonya K. Mayo, 49, of Fort Smith, Ark. An 8-year-old juvenile was a passenger in the car.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was identified as Rolando J. Miranda, 26, of Mexico.

State police reported that the car, a Ford Mustang, was traveling south on I-57.

The commercial vehicle, a truck tractor semi-trailer, was traveling north on the interstate.

The car left the highway, crossed the median into the northbound lanes and struck the commercial vehicle.

The car was run over by the trailer, which caused fatal injuries to both of the persons in the car.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was not hurt and refused medical treatment.

State police reported at about 3 p.m. Sunday that all northbound traffic on I-57 had been stopped. Traffic was rerouted from the interstate. The interstate reopened at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Johnson County Accident

One person sustained fatal injuries in an accident which happened at 12:50 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 24. The accident was at milepost 18 in Johnson County.

State police reported that the accident involved a 2000 model Gulfstream motor home.

The motor home was driven by Donald E. Braswell, 60, of Imperial, Mo.

Two passengers were in the motor home. The passengers were identified as Karen F. Braswell, 60, and Mary L. Allen, 68, both of Imperial, Mo.

State police reported that the motor home was traveling west on I-24 at the 18 mile marker.

The motor home’s left front tire failed, which caused the vehicle to go into the median.

After entering the median, the motor home began to bounce, causing Karen Braswell to be ejected from the vehicle. State police reported that she was not wearing a seat belt.

Mary Allen was riding in the rear of the motor home. She sustained life threatening injuries and was flown from the scene.

Karen Braswell was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:59 p.m. by the Johnson County coroner.

An investigation of the accident was continuing, state police reported.