Three persons hurt in area traffic wreck

Three persons were injured in a traffic accident which occurred Friday morning, March 3, in Alexander County.

Illinois State Police District 22 at Ullin reported that the accident happened at approximately 7:49 a.m. on Illinois Route 3, half a mile north of Jaco City Road.

State police reported that the accident involved a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, a pickup truck, and a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria, a passenger car.

The driver of the pickup was identified as Cody Seigart, 32, of Thebes. The driver of the car was identified as Tyre Moore, 26, of Ullin.

State police reported that a female minor was a passenger in the pickup.

The pickup was traveling north on Route 3. The car was traveling south on Route 3.

State police reported that the pickup crossed the yellow center line into the southbound lane of Route 3. The pickup collided head on with the car.

The pickup crossed the southbound lane, departed the roadway, rolled over and came to a rest upright.

The car departed the roadway and came to a rest against an embankment.

The driver of the pickup was partially ejected from the vehicle and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger in the pickup also was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car sustained minor injuries.

State police reported that the driver of the pickup, and the passenger in the vehicle, were not wearing seatbelts.

An investigation into the crash was continuing.