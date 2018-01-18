Three persons sustain fatal injuries in traffic wreck in Massac County

Three persons sustained fatal injuries in a multi-vehicle traffic accident which occurred early Thursday morning, Jan. 11, in Massac County.

Illinois State Police District 22 at Ullin reported that two of the victims were children. Three other persons were injured in the accident.

State police reported that the accident happened at approximately 6:23 a.m. Jan. 11 on U.S. Route 45, south of Route 169.

The accident involved a 2011 Kia Soul, a 2014 Chrysler 300 and a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse.

State police reported that the Kia Soul was driven by Rachel E. Killian, 23, of Marion.

The Chrysler 300 was driven by Karla R. Reichert, 57, of Karnak.

The Chevrolet Traverse was driven by Cathy J. Ulen, 62, of Ullin.

State police reported that the Kia was traveling north on U.S. Route 45, south of Route 169. The driver was reported to have run off the road on the right hand side of the highway. The driver over-corrected and crossed into the southbound lane of U.S. Route 45.

The Chrysler and Chevrolet were traveling south on U.S. Route 45.

The Kia collided head-on with the Chrysler. The Chevrolet was behind the Chrysler. The Chevrolet collided into the rear of the Chrysler after the first collision.

Rachel Killian was identified as the driver of the Kia. She sustained fatal injuries. A 1-year-old male passenger in the Kia also sustained fatal injuries. The driver and the 1-year-old both were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by the Massac County coroner.

Three other passengers in the Kia were transported to Western Baptist Hospital in Paducah with serious injuries. One of the passengers, a 3-year-old female, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Chrysler was identified as Karla R. Reichert. She sustained severe injuries and was transported to an out-of-state hospital.

State police reported that a 9-month-old male who was a passenger in the Kia was restrained in a child seat. The driver and other passengers in the vehicle were not utilizing a seatbelt or child seat.

All lanes of Route 45 were closed for approximately 3 1/2 hours while the crash was investigated and the scene was cleaned up. An investigation continues.