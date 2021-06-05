Home / Home

Three sustain gunshot wounds in McClure shooting incident

Thu, 05/06/2021 - 4:04pm admin

Three persons sustained gunshot wounds during an incident early Sunday morning, May 2, in McClure.

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 shared the following report about the incident:

On Sunday, May 2, at approximately 2:48 a.m. Illinois State Police, ISP, District 22 Troopers responded to a reported shooting at the Pink Pony night club. 

Three individuals sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to area hospitals. 

Two of the victims were treated and released and the other remained in the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

If you have any information on the events that occurred, you can contact the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation, DCI, Zone 7 at 618-845-3740 (extension 281) or if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477. The investigation is ongoing.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

