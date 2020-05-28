Tombstones desecrated at Casper Cemetery near Anna

The Friends of the Casper Church Association has raised a $600 cash reward for information leading to the prosecution of the persons involved in Friday night’s desecration of graves at the Casper Church Cemetery.

The cemetery is located on the grounds of the historic Casper Church. The church and cemetery are located along Casper Church Rd., just off old U.S. Route 51 between Anna and Cobden.

The desecration of the tombstones came just as the Memorial Day weekend was beginning.

The vandal/s are reported to have come to the cemetery last Friday night at around 10 to 10:30 p.m.

Seventeen tombstones at the cemetery were broken and knocked over.

The photographs which accompany this article were shared by Tiffiny Dillow, a member of the cemetery’s board.

“We are asking for information in regards to who did it, but also anyone that could possibly help to restore and stand up the tombstones,” Dillow shared.

“The church does not carry insurance, so it is up to the individual families to fix. So the board is trying to do what we can to help.”

Phil Hileman from Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Homes in Union County offered to come and reset the tombstones.

Some of the older tombstones may not be repairable. Ones which were tipped over could be stood up.

Some of the stones are irreplaceable and date back more than 150 years.

Family names represented by tombstones which were damaged included Tripp, Jordan, Cates, Lindsay, Musgrave, Stovall, Treece, Treese, Sitter, Dillow, Rendleman, Penninger, Trees, Tripp and Sharp. One of the tombstones is unreadable.

An “easy up” canopy that was set up for cemetery board members and volunteers also was destroyed. Volunteers planned to be at the cemetery during the weekend to accept donations.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office has been to the scene. Anyone who may have information about the vandalism can contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 833-5500.

Monetary donations can be made to Casper Church Cemetery, 770 Casper Church Rd., Cobden, Ill. 62920.

Tiffiny Dillow also can be contacted for more information by calling 618-697-1833.