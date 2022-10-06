Torrential rain, flooding occur in county

After a few days of dry weather, rain returned to the Union County area on Monday, June 6.

More rain was possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain is in the forecast again for Friday.

Stormy weather swept through the region Wednesday evening, June 1.

Torrential rain, hail and strong winds were reported in the region. In the Jonesboro area, more than 2 inches of rain quickly fell. Street flooding and downed trees were reported in some areas.

The National Weather Service office in Paducah issued a severe thunderstorm warning shortly after 7 p.m. for Pulaski, central Alexander, central Carlisle, Ballard and northeastern Mississippi counties in the region.

The weather service reported that at 7:13 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tamms to near Wyatt, Mo. Law enforcement reported downed trees near Miner, Mo., at around 7 p.m.

The weather service office issued special weather statements for parts of the region during the evening.

At 6:12 p.m., the weather service reported that a strong thunderstorm would impact portions of central Union County through 6:30 p.m. Broadcast media was reporting half-inch hail in Anna at 6:09 p.m.

At 6:33 p.m., the weather service advised that strong thunderstorms would impact portions of Pulaski, Alexander, Mississippi, Scott, northeastern New Madrid, eastern Stoddard and southeastern Cape Girardeau counties through 7:15 p.m.

At 6:33 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Scott City, Mo., to near Parma, Mo.

At about 8 p.m., the weather service office also issued a flood advisory for Johnson, Union and Williamson counties.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall was expected in the three counties.

At 7:57 p.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding was occurring or expected to begin. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain had fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch were expected.