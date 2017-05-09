Total solar eclipse celebrated at Shawnee Community College

Shawnee Community College joined in the celebration of a total solar eclipse which occurred on Monday, Aug. 21. Activities were held on the college’s main campus near Ullin. Faculty members Craig Bradley, Rhonda Dillow and Lori Armstrong, along with staff member Rob Lucas, prepared the college with presentations and learning opportunities prior to the eclipse, as well as on the day of the event. Bradley brought some of his own equipment to the college to encourage and promote learning on eclipse day. More than 150 people were on hand to experience the eclipse.