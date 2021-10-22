Touch of Nature to offer Canoe the Cache day trip

Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center plans to offer a Canoe the Cache paddling Basecamp day trip in November. The trip is open to the public.

The Nov. 13 outdoor adventure is an afternoon paddling trip on the Cache River to explore the true southern cypress/tupelo swamp, featuring the state champion cypress tree, wildlife and other sights.

All of the necessary gear is provided. Participants are advised to wear appropriate waterproof footwear and dress for the weather.

Those who take part in the trip will be shuttled from Touch of Nature, located about 8 miles south of Carbondale off Giant City Road, to the Cache River Wetlands for an afternoon of high-quality paddling.

The cost of the experience is $20. The registration deadline is Nov. 12.

However, space is limited to the first 12 people to register canoeing so early sign-up is suggested by organizers. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

SIU is committed to protecting the community, so all those attending the Saluki Adventure must follow current campus and state pandemic safety protocols and wear masks in shared indoor spaces.

Basecamp staff will hold a short training session for participants prior to the canoeing so participants should arrive prior to 1 p.m. and plan to canoe at the Cache until about 4 p.m. before returning to Touch of Nature.

Sign-up and additional information are available online at rec.siu.edu/programs/ton-basecamp/trips.

For more information, contact Sydney Pogue, outdoor programs coordinator for Touch of Nature, at sydney.pogue@siu.edu.