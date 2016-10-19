Touch of Nature plans to host Haunted Hollow

Creepy critters and other fun with Mother Nature promise to make the eighth annual Haunted Hollow at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center a fun time for all ages.

The family friendly event is planned from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Touch of Nature, which is located about 8 miles south of Carbondale on Giant City Road.

A haunted tram tour, interpretive nature hikes, a portable climbing wall, pumpkin decorating and family games are among the activities that will take place throughout the afternoon.

Participants can also hold and learn more about snakes, lizards and other assorted creatures.

Organizers said that those who plan to attend are encouraged to wear appropriate clothing for the weather, since the event will go on rain or shine. Costumes can be worn for the day as well and everyone can join in a costume parade.

People of all ages are welcome, but children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The facilities are wheelchair and stroller accessible.

If purchased in advance, tickets are $7 for people ages 14 and older and $5 for children ages 6-13. Admission is free for children age 5 and younger. To register, call 618-453-1121. The deadline to sign up for the reducedprice tickets is Nov. 4.

People may purchase tickets at the Haunted Hollow event as well. At that time, admission is by cash only and tickets are $11 for ages 14 and older or $7 for children ages 6-13. For more information, visit www.ton.siu.edu.