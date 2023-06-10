Touch of Nature plans to host Haunted Hollow

Haunted Hollow, a family friendly festival, is planned Oct. 22 at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center. The center is located near Carbondale.

The festival is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. All ages are welcome, and participants are encouraged to wear costumes.

Haunted Hollow will feature a haunted hayride and a haunted cabin.

Various creepy crawlers will make guest appearances, and participants will get the opportunity to learn about them, and even hold snakes, lizards and other forest wildlife.

Family games and an interpretive nature walk are planned, along with other activities.

A few activities, as well as refreshments, including grilled hot dogs, hamburgers, beverages and desserts, require the purchase of tickets.

Activities are suitable for all ages. Haunted Hollow will take place rain or shine, so organizers said that participants are encouraged to dress accordingly for the day’s weather.

Touch of Nature, located about 8 miles south of Carbondale off Giant City Road, is wheelchair and stroller accessible. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For more information, visit the Touch of Nature website at ton.siu.edu, call 618-453-1121 or email ton@siu.edu.