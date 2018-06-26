Touch of Nature plans Independence Day celebration for service members, families

Military service personnel, past and present, along with their families, are invited to a Veteran Adventures Independence Day celebration which is planned on July 4 at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center.

The celebration is open to all current military service members, all veterans and members of the National Guard, the reserves and the ROTC, in addition to their family members.

Sponsored by Touch of Nature’s Veteran Adventures Program, the party is scheduled to run from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the facility, which is located about 8 miles south of Carbondale on Giant City Road.

A wide variety of activities and food will be provided at no cost to participants.

Those who attend the event can spend all afternoon and evening enjoying Touch of Nature’s acclaimed amenities or come and go as they like.

Organizers will facilitate a variety of outdoor activities, including rock climbing, zip lining, hiking, canoeing, kayaking, swimming, pontoon boat rides and much more. The evening will feature a campfire and s’mores.

Although there is no charge to participate, organizers ask that those who plan to attend preregister online by June 29 at www.ton.siu.edu.

In addition, complimentary overnight lodging is available upon request.

For more information about the Veteran Adventures Independence Day celebration, contact Janelle Noldin at janellealbight88@gmail.com or Greg Nejmanowsky at nemooutdoors@gmail.com; or call Touch of Nature at 618-453-1121.