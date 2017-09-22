Tour de Seven run/walk planned at Ferne Clyffe

The Southern Seven Health Department plans to host the third annual Tour de Seven 5K run/walk on Saturday, Oct. 28.

This year, the run/walk is scheduld to take place in Johnson County at Ferne Clyffe State Park, which is located one mile south of Goreville on Route 37.

Early registration is $25 and late registration is $30. T-shirt sizes are guaranteed for participants who have pre-registered by Friday, Oct. 6. Package pickup is at 7 a.m. at the Hillside Shelter at the park.

Organizers said the run/walk route will be on a moderately difficult course.

The course will have a combination of blacktop, grass and dirt trail surfaces, some of which are uneven around the lake area at the park (not stroller or wheelchair friendly), with varied grades of inclines and declines.

Pets on leashes are welcome. Hydration/first aid stations will be available.

First, second and third place medallions will be awarded for the following categories: 20 years and younger, 21-35 years, 36-50 years, 51-65 years and 66 and older.

There will also be medallions for overall male runner, overall female runner, overall male walker and overall female walker.

There will be refreshments and door prizes.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Heather Treat Memorial.

To register, visit www.southern7.org or www.runsignup.com. For more information, email bcavins@s7hd.org.