Traditional quinceanera presented in Cobden

A traditional quinceanera dance was performed last Friday in the Cobden School District’s small gymnasium.

The presentation was sponsored by the new English as a Second Language, ESL, Club at Cobden High School.

Angelica Vicente Guijon is Cobden’s junior and senior high school ESL teacher. She is sponsor of the ESL Club.

Friday’s presentation culminated the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month at Cobden.

The ESL Club has been offering weekly events since Sept. 16 to celebrate the Hispanic culture.

The students who presented the dance worked hard for several weeks in preparation for Friday’s performance.

Vicente Guijon voiced pride in the hard work which was done by the students as they prepared to share a beautiful part of Hispanic culture with those in attendance. She also voiced appreciation to businesses which supported the event.

Information shared at Friday’s event explained that quinceanera is Spanish for “15 year” and is a “celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday, marking her passage from girlhood to womanhood. The term also is used for the celebrant herself.

“The quinceanera is both a religious and a social event that emphasizes the importance of family and society in the life of a young woman.

“It is celebrated in Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as in Latino communities in the United States and elsewhere.

“The celebration begins with a Mass attended by the girl and her family and godparents.

“Mass is followed by a reception, or party, to which friends and relatives are invited.

“The reception features food, music and dancing, with the girl accompanied by her ‘court’ of damas (‘maids of honor’) and chambelanes (‘chamberlains’).

“Symbolic actions may include the presentation of a doll to a younger sister, to show that the celebrant is giving up her childhood, and the placement of heeled shoes on her feet, to indicate that she is ready for womanhood.

“Traditionally, the dance portion of the quince includes a choreographed waltz-type dance that is prepared and is considered one of the main events of the evening.

“Toasts are often offered, and sometimes the cutting of a fancy cake is also involved.

“The celebration is generally as elaborate as the means of the family will allow.

“Although the quince observance originally signified that the girl was prepared for marriage, the modern celebration is more likely to signal the beginning of formal dating.

“Some girls choose a trip abroad rather than a party, and others now choose not to celebrate their 15th birthday in the traditional manner.”

Three traditional dances, accompanied by music, were performed on Friday in Cobden.

The roles of the quinceaneras were filled by:

Daisy Amesquita, Melissa Del Aguila, Dora Funes, Leyla Guijon, Maria Hernandez, Giselle Martinez, Maria Martinez, Leslie Morales, Fatima Murillo, Vanessa Rafael, Yadira Rafael, Alejandra Ramirez, Laritza Roman and Zitlalli Tomas.

The chambelands on Friday were:

Agoberto Amesquita, Gerardo Bucio, Jack Eagle, Noel Fabian, Fredy Guerrero, Eric Guijon, Colby Hartline, Connor Hartline, Kevin Hernandez, Gustavo Juarez, Omar Martinez, Jonathan Munoz, Fernando Salas and Melesio Zamora.

As the audience was leaving the first performance on Friday afternoon, one student was heard to say: “That was beautiful.”