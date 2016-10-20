Traffic safety campaign set

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick announced an upcoming traffic safety campaign.

Through the next several weeks, roadside safety checks will be scheduled during both daytime and nighttime hours in order to encourage safe driving through the Halloween holiday and the remainder of October.

These roadside safety checks will be held at several different locations within Williamson County for the purpose of detecting and removing impaired drivers from the road.

Drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or other drugs will be arrested. Deputies will also focus on seat belt usage and uninsured motorists.

Several DUI saturation patrols will also be scheduled through the next few weeks.