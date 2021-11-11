Trail society planning hike at Cove Hollow

The River-to-River Trail Society is planning to have a hike on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Cove Hollow in Pope County.

The trail noted that Cove Hollow is sometimes known to rock climbers as “the Promised Land.” The hike is free and open to the public.

The trail society said the hike will be between 5 and 6 miles long and will be of moderate difficulty. Hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes are strongly recommended.

Hikers are asked to bring their own water and a snack. The trail society asks that there be no dogs.

Hikers plan to meet at 10 a.m. at the parking lot at the East Trigg Trailhead, on the west side of Trigg Tower Road, about a mile north of Trigg Tower and about 4 miles northeast of Simpson.

For more information or directions, call 618-841-4851.