Trail society planning hike at Ferne Clyffe

The River-to-River Trail is planning to have a hike on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Ferne Clyffe State Park in Johnson County. The hike is free and open to the public.

The trail society said this will be a hike of just under 6 miles, intended for people in good health who have done some hiking.

Hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes are strongly recommended.

Hikers are asked to bring their own water and a snack. The trail society asks that there be no dogs.

Hikers will meet at 10 a.m. at the parking lot near the main waterfall. After entering the park off Route 37, turn left at the first stop sign and then turn right at the lake. For information or directions, call 618-926-3250.