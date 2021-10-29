Home / Home

Trail society planning hike at Ferne Clyffe

Fri, 10/29/2021 - 5:12pm admin

The River-to-River Trail Society is planning to have a hike on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Dutchman Lake in Johnson County. The hike is free and open to the public. 

The trail society said this will be a hike of between 5 and 6 miles, with some small creek crossings, and is intended for people in good health who have done some hiking. 

Hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes are strongly recommended.

Hikers are asked to bring their own water and a snack. The trail society asks that there be no dogs.

Hikers will meet at 10 a.m. along the access road to Dutchman Lake, about 5 miles northwest of Vienna. For information or directions, call 270-331-1553.

