Trail society plans hike

The River-to-River Trail Society plans to offer a guided hike on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Bobcat Loop trail at Ferne Clyffe State Park in Johnson County. The hike is free and open to the public.

The trail society said the hike will be one of moderate difficulty, 4 to 6 miles long, with four hours minimum of hiking time, depending on water levels in creek crossings.

Hikers will need to shuttle for the hike, which will be a loop hike once shuttled.

The hike leader is scheduled to be Bill Gilmour, who can be contacted by phone at 270-331-1533 for more information.

Those who want to go on the hike are asked to meet at 10 a.m. at the Goreville Village Park.

The hike is intended for people who are in good health who have done some walking.

The trail society advised that hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes are recommended.

Hikers are asked to bring their own water and a snack. Hikers are asked to not bring dogs.

More information, including a Google Maps link to the trailhead, can be found on the trail society’s website at www.rivertorivertrail.net.