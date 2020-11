Trail Society plans hike at Garden of Gods Wilderness

The River-to-River Trail Society this fall again plans to offer a schedule of guided hikes in and near the Shawnee National Forest in Southern Illinois.

The society’s fifth hike of the season is planned Saturday, Nov. 7, at Garden of the Gods Wilderness, in Saline County.

In order to comply with rules of the U.S. Forest Service, hikers will be divided into two groups of no more than 10 people each, led by Fred Scott and David Cooper respectively. To register, call Scott at 618-841-4838.

All hikes are free and open to the public. The trail society said in a news release that although the hikes vary in level of difficulty, all are intended for people in good health who have done some hiking in the past.

Hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes are strongly recommended. All hikers should bring their own water and a snack. Hikers are asked to not bring dogs.

The trail society said that in order to protect the health of leaders and hikers, a number of new procedures will be in effect during the coronavirus emergency and are mandatory.

All hikers must bring a face mask capable of covering nose, mouth and chin. The trail society shared the following message: “No Mask, No Hike.”

While hikers need not wear face masks while hiking, they must wear them when standing near other hikers or when passing on the trail.

Proper social distance must be maintained whenever possible.

Because the route of all hikes will be either a loop or out-and-back, the society will not provide any transportation.

All hikers will be responsible for transporting themselves to the trailhead, and all will be expected to sign a waiver of liability.

Any other conditions required by executive order of the governor or recommendations of the CDC must be complied with.