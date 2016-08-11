Trail of Tears event planned at SIU

The Illinois Chapter Trail of Tears Association, the SIU Center for Archaeological Investigations and Morris Library are planning to present a program about the Trail of Tears.

The program is planned in conjunction with the Native American Heritage Month celebration and other programs at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

The event is scheduled to feature a viewing of the National Park Service’s “Trail of Tears” movie.

The movie is scheduled to be shown at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, at Guyon Auditorium in Morris Library on the SIU campus.

Following the movie, a question-and-answer session is planned.

The program is open to the public and light refreshments will be served.