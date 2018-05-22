From trash to treasure: Freecycling event scheduled

Before leaving for the summer break or at move-out, students might be ready to throw out items that have piled up but are no longer needed.

They still might have life in them, though, and some local organizations are offering an alternative to the landfill.

Keep Carbondale Beautiful, in cooperation with Gaia House, invites Southern Illinois University students and the wider community to participate in a Freecycle Exchange at the end of the school year.

On Thursday and Friday, May 24-25, between noon and 8 p.m., anyone is welcome to bring re-usable or re-giftable household, clothing or other items to Gaia House, which is located at the corner of South Illinois Avenue and Grand Avenue.

Likewise, anyone in need of an item, or just curious to see what’s available, can come by during those times and help themselves.

At the end of the week, the Freecycle Exchange will close and all remaining items will be donated to the Thrift Shop.

Freecycle is an online organization that “matches people who have things they need to get rid of with people who can use them... to keep usable items out of the landfill.”

There is a Freecycle group specifically for Carbondale.

For more information about the Freecycle Exchange, call or text Keep Carbondale Beautiful at 618-525-5525 or the Gaia House volunteer staff at 618-305-0537, or send an email to keepcb1326@gmail.com or xinkie@yahoo.com.