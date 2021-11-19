Home / Home
Those on hand for a tree planting on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 10, at the Anna City Park included Anna city administrator Dori Bigler, Earl Miller, Anna City Council member Martha Ann Webb, Anna public works manager Gary Dahmer and Anna City Tree Commission member Tom Caldwell.

Tree planted at Anna City Park to honor veterans

Fri, 11/19/2021

The Anna City Tree Commission recognized Veterans’ Day early by planting and dedicating a tree in the Anna City Park on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 10.  

The tree commission was established as part of the City of Anna’s Tree City USA efforts to serve as an advisory council for the maintenance of the city’s green spaces.  

Each year, the commission is responsible for tree planting ceremonies in honor of Arbor Day, the graduating class of Anna-Jonesboro  Community High School, and Veterans Day. 

Members of the tree commission and an Anna City Council member gathered at the tee of the 17th hole of a disc golf course at the park to plant a Nuttall oak tree as a living memorial to those who have served in the armed forces.  

“Today we are proud to recognize our veterans,” Anna City Council member Martha Ann Webb said.

“These ceremonies are significant, not only because of the special groups and events they bring honor to, but because they also represent the city’s ongoing commitment to the beautification of its parks and public spaces,” Anna city administrator Dori Bigler said.

Members of the Anna City Tree Commission are Dori Bigler, Gary Dahmer, Tom Caldwell, Jason Tabor, Tina Goetz and Linda Hauser.

 

