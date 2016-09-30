Tree removal to save forests

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources plans to remove trees at the Trail of Tears State Forest Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. to save Southern Illinois forests.

The IDNR invites the public to learn how selectively removing trees can let more light into forests for oaks, the dominant tree in Trail of Tears forests, and food for about 100 different animals.

The added sunlight restores the forest's wildflowers, grasses and shrubs, which in turn give food to bees, butterflies and other pollinators. The tree removal improves wildlife habitats.

The site for tree remvoal is at Trail of Tears State Forest at 3240 State Forest Road in Jonesboro.