Trick-or-Treat hours in Alexander, Pulaski and Union counties

Thu, 10/26/2017 - 9:59am admin

Halloween trick-or-treat hours are planned in communities throughout the area. Halloween is Tuesday, October 31.

Trick-or-treat hours in area communities follow.

Anna: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cobden: Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trick-or-treaters are invited to visit the Cobden Fire Department, where the members of the Cobden High School Beta Club will be helping to greet children. Donations of treats, or money for treats, are welcomed. Donations can be made at Cobden Village Hall.

Dongola: Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jonesboro: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cairo: Oct. 30, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

East Cape Girardeau: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Karnak: Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

McClure: Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mounds: Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mound City: Oct. 30, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Olmsted: Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., age limit of 12 and under.

Tamms: Oct. 31, 5 p.m to 7 p.m.

Thebes: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ullin: Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

