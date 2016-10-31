Trick-or-Treat safety encouraged

As Halloween approaches, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan reminded parents to check the state’s sex offender registry and with their local law enforcement agency before determining trick-or-treat routes for their children.

Madigan noted that Illinois law prohibits all sex offenders who committed a crime against a child from distributing candy or others items to children on Halloween. Sex offenders on parole, mandatory supervised release and probation may have other conditions imposed upon them to protect the public. They may be prohibited from having their porch lights on and from leaving their homes, except for verified work purposes.

As of October, there were more than 29,300 registered sex offenders listed on the Illinois Sex Offender Registry, and more than 23,600 of those committed a crime against a child. The registry is administered by the Illinois State Police.