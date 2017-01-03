Trigg photo exhibit talk set at Giant City

An exhibit featuring photographs from the L.O. Trigg collection is set during March at the visitors center at Giant City State Park near Makanda.

A talk about the collection, curated by Charles Hammond, is planned from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the visitors center.

Trigg, who was a newspaper publisher, has been credited with leading an effort to establish the Shawnee National Forest in Southern Illinois in the 1930s.

Beginning in 1931, and continuing until his death in 1949, Trigg led yearly camping trips and Ozark Tours into the forests of Southern Illinois which showcased what he called the “Illinois Ozarks.”

Trigg’s collection features photographs from Trigg’s Ozark Tours, slideshow presentations and personal photographs.