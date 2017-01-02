Trivia event will support Dongola music department

The Dongola School music department is planning to host a trivia night event.

The event is set for Saturday, Feb. 18. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and trivia will begin at 7 p.m.

The cost to enter is $80 a table. Mulligans cost $5 for 10 and are worth “freebies."

Easy Street SoCo Food Truck is set to provide food before the event and between the first few rounds. Proceeds from their sales will benefit the music department.

To reserve a table or for more information, email Rebecca Gray at rgray@dongolaschool.com.