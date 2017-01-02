Home / News / Trivia event will support Dongola music department

Trivia event will support Dongola music department

Wed, 02/01/2017 - 9:26am admin

The Dongola School music department is planning to host a trivia night event.

The event is set for Saturday, Feb. 18. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and trivia will begin at 7 p.m.

The cost to enter is $80 a table. Mulligans cost $5 for 10 and are worth “freebies." 

Easy Street SoCo Food Truck is set to provide food before the event and between the first few rounds. Proceeds from their sales will benefit the music department.

To reserve a table or for more information, email Rebecca Gray at rgray@dongolaschool.com.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here