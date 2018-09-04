Trooper honored for valor

Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge, FOP, with a Valor Award.

Parks was honored for his on-duty actions that neutralized an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

“Trooper Parks’ actions in Massac County that day undoubtedly kept his fellow officers from being injured or killed,” said FOP State Lodge president Chris Southwood.

“He exemplifies the ‘protect’ part of the police motto ‘to protect and serve.’”

On Sept. 3, 2016, Trooper Parks was called to assist area law enforcement officers as they pursued an armed suspect who had assaulted a Metropolis resident the previous day.

A perimeter was set up around a heavily wooded area where the suspect was thought to be hiding.

Parks spotted the suspect, saw that he was still armed and followed him while communicating his position to fellow officers.

When the suspect raised a handgun and pointed it at law enforcement officers who were closing in, Parks fired his service rifle and killed the armed man.

The FOP Valor Award is presented to a law enforcement officer for an act of outstanding bravery or heroism that demonstrates selflessness, personal courage and devotion to duty.

Parks is a member of Illinois State Troopers FOP Lodge Number 41. He received the award at a local lodge meeting in Anna.

The Fraternal Order of Police, founded in 1915, is the largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers in the United States.

The Illinois FOP, chartered in 1963, is the second largest state lodge, representing more than 34,000 active duty and retired police officers, more than 10 percent of all FOP members nationwide.