Trump Convoy set in county

An event billed as a Trump Convoy in Union County is planned on Flag Day, which is Sunday, June 14.

An email which announced plans for the event said that those who plan to participate will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Rent One parking lot in Anna.

Social distancing will be practiced when participants gather at the parking lot.

The convoy is scheduled to leave at about 1:30 p.m.

Participants will have flags on their vehicles.

The convoy is scheduled to drive for around 70 miles through Union County.

The convoy is expected to take about two hours to finish its journey, which will end on West Market Street in front of the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.