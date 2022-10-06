Turkey hunters harvest 13,701 birds this spring

Turkey hunters harvested a preliminary statewide total of 13,701 wild turkeys during the 2022 Illinois spring turkey season.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, reported this year’s preliminary harvest total compared with the 2021 statewide turkey harvest of 13,613.

In Union County, the preliminary harvest total for 2022 was 211 turkeys, which was down from 265 in 2021.

Preliminary harvest totals for other area counties included:

Alexander County: 140 in 2022, 155 in 2021. Jackson County: 281 in 2022, 280 in 2021. Johnson County: 242 in 2022, 223 in 2021.

Massac County: 104 in 2022, 98 in 2021. Pulaski County: 101 in 2022, 113 in 2021.Williamson County: 269 in 2022, 288 in 2021.

IDNR reported a total of 81,903 permits were sold this year, compared to 83,240 in 2021.

The statewide preliminary total included the 2022 youth turkey season harvest of 1,258 birds, which compared with the 2021 youth harvest of 1,304 turkeys (the record for youth season harvest).

The statewide record total harvest for the spring turkey season was set in 2006, when 16,569 turkeys were harvested.

Spring turkey hunting was open in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties.

The 2022 season dates were April 4-May 5 in the South Zone and April 11-May 12 in the North Zone.

The youth spring turkey season was March 26-27 and April 2-3 statewide.

The top five counties for spring wild turkey harvest in 2022 were Jefferson (422), Jo Daviess (416), Pike (368), Randolph (315) and Pope (312).