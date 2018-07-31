Twilight meeting to feature rice farm near East Cape

Blake Gerard of Cahokia Rice is teaming up with University of Illinois Extension to host the last of four twilight meetings at his farm near East Cape Girardeau.

The meeting is set for Monday, Aug. 20, starting at 6 p.m.

University of Illinois Extension local food systems and small farms educators Bronwyn Aly and Nathan Johanning have been working in partnership with area farmers over the past four years to provide four evening twilight meetings.

The meetings are designed to highlight and demonstrate diverse farming enterprises throughout Southern Illinois.

The Extension educators noted that anyone who is involved in, or interested in, local food production or learning more about farms in the region is invited and encouraged to attend the meeting.

Blake Gerard Farms/Cahokia Rice is located just north of East Cape Girardeau along the Mississippi River in Alexander County.

The farm is located behind a rest area along Illinois Route 3 at 26845 Ditch Rd., McClure. The farm is 11 miles south of the intersection of Illinois Route 146 and Illinois Route 3 at Ware, and three-quarters of a mile north of the junction of Routes 3 and 146 at East Cape Girardeau.

U of I Extension noted that the Aug. 20 program will be provided at no cost. Preregistration is appreciated.

Preregistration is requested by no later than Friday, Aug. 17, and is available online at http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ghhpsw/ or by calling 618-695-6060.

Gerard has been row crop farming full time since he was 20 years old. He currently farms a total of 2,200 acres, with 1,100 acres in rice production.

He was the first farmer to grow rice in Illinois. Until three years ago, Gerard was the only rice farmer in the state.

When he saw a demand for local, Illinois grown products in other commodities, Gerard began to grow a high protein rice variety. The variety is marketed as Cahokia Rice.

Cahokia Rice is custom milled in small batches and has found its way into local businesses, restaurants and a few grocery stores in Illinois.

With nearly 20 years of experience, Gerard has a passion for growing and managing this unique Illinois crop.

Over the course of the evening on Aug. 20, Gerard will share his experience with rice production in Illinois and how he has expanded his operation over the years.

Topics which will be covered include production practices, water management strategies, post-harvest handling and marketing

For more information about the twilight meeting, contact Bronwyn Aly at baly@illinois.edu or 618-695-6060 or Nathan Johanning at njohann@illinois.edu or 618-687-1727.