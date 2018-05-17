Twilight meeting set at Dixon Springs

University of Illinois Extension is planning to host the first of four twilight meetings at its newly rejuvenated horticulture research and demonstration area at the Dixon Springs Agricultural Center Monday, May 21, starting at 6 p.m.

The University of Illinois Dixon Springs Agricultural Center is located at 354 State Highway 145 N at Simpson.

University of Illinois Extension local food systems and small farms educators Bronwyn Aly and Nathan Johanning have been partnering with area farmers over the past four years to provide evening “twilight meetings.”

The purpose of the meetings is to highlight and demonstrate diverse farming enterprises across Southern Illinois.

Anyone who is involved or interested in local food production or learning more about farms in the region is invited to attend.

The Dixon Springs Agricultural Center, established in the late 1930s, is the southernmost agricultural research center for the University of Illinois.

For almost 60 years, fruit and vegetable research and extension outreach has been conducted on-site.

The center provides Midwest growers with a wide range of information about various topics, including variety selection, intensive production and management practices, pick-your-own marketing, strawberry plasticulture production and high tunnel production.

After a brief closure, the new dean of the U of I College of Agriculture, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Dr. Kimberlee Kidwell, re-opened a portion of the horticulture research area.

Southern Illinois agriculture and natural resource Extension educators work to continue to provide research and demonstration outreach to the regional community.

Extension staff members are currently focusing on production and management systems within high tunnels on various vegetable and fruit crops.

Over the course of the evening on May 21, Aly and Johanning plan to discuss the different types of high tunnel structures on-site, as well as the various production and management practices for each.

Cucumbers, indeterminate tomatoes, strawberries and various greens will be demonstrated in a hydroponic production system.

Tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, greens, and various other vegetables and flowers will be shown growing in ground beds.

The program is provided at no cost, but organizers said that preregistration is appreciated. The deadline to preregister is Friday, May 18. For more information about the event, call 618-695-6060.