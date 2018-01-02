Two charged in connection with thefts of hover boards

Two persons face charges in connection with the theft of hover boards from an Anna retail store.

Anna Assistant Police Chief/Detective Bryan Watkins said that Chad Newberry, 38, and Brittany Lindsey, 27, were arrested on Thursday, Jan. 18, on charges of retail theft.

The arrests stem from an investigation by the Anna Police Department regarding the alleged thefts of hover boards on Dec. 26, 2017, and Jan. 8, from the Walmart store in Anna.

Arrest warrants were issued for the two suspects.

They were taken into custody, without incident, at their residence in rural Carbondale by the Anna Police Department, with assistance from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Both were released after posting bond.

The Anna Police Department utilized its Facebook web page to ask for the public’s assistance in identifying the two subjects.

Watkins noted that Facebook has been a useful investigative tool for the police department in helping to identify suspects.