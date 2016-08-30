Two dead in Massac County crash

The Illinois State Police reported in a news release that 26 year-old Justin Oliver, of Metropolis, and 33 year-old Brittany Miller, of Brookport, died in a car crash that occurred in Massac County on Monday, Aug. 29 at 6:15 p.m.

Miller was traveling southbound on Pell Road. Oliver was traveling westbound on Unity School Road. Miller proceeded past the stop sign into the path of Oliver who had no stop sign.

The crash resulted in the ejection of Miller, who was taken from the scene by emergency services to Baptist Health where she was declared deceased.

Two children were restrained in safety seats in Miller's car. They were taken to Baptist Health, suffering what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Oliver required extrication from his vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Massac County Coroner.

Toxicology results are pending. The crash is still under investigation by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.