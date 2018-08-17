Two full scholarships available for upcoming Master Naturalist training

University of Illinois Extension reports that two full scholarships have been made available for upcoming fall Master Naturalist training.

One scholarship, funded by an anonymous donor, is open to residents of 13 counties in Southern Illinois.

The second scholarship, a match by University of Illinois Extension Unit 27, is available to residents of Alexander, Johnson, Massac, Pulaski or Union counties.

The deadline to apply for the scholarships and the program is Aug. 17.

Master Naturalist training is scheduled at the Barkhausen Cache River Wetlands Center near Cypress.

The course is planned from 8:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Thursdays, from Sept. 6 through Dec. 6.

University of Illinois Extension is looking for scholarship applicants who have had a lifelong interest in nature who maybe chose a different career path, and for whom the course fee poses a barrier.

Those who are interested in applying for the scholarships are asked to submit an essay, approximately 500 words long, which explains their interest in the Master Naturalist program, the benefits they see it bringing their life and the type of volunteer work they are interested in completing after the course.

The essay is to be submitted along with an application to the program.

Information about the Master Naturalist program is available by contacting Erin Medvecz at 833-8383.

Questions, as well as completed essays, can be sent to Medvecz by email at emedvecz@illinois.edu.